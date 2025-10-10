Damiano David Goes From Fearing To Dreaming

Damiano David — the Italian singer-songwriter we first got to know as the devil-may-care voice of rock and roll band Måneskin is taking his solo trieste to the next level — sharing Funny Little Fears (Dreams), a feature-filled, romance-driven expansion on his debut album. With assistance from Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes, Tyla, Nile Rodgers, and Suki Waterhouse, the deluxe version of Funny Little Fears adds five new tracks to the cinematic, melodic world he began creating with songs like “Born With A Broken Heart” and “Next Summer.” As he shared on his socials while announcing the surprise album to friends, with this album, David is creating a tangible testament to transforming his “fears into dreams,” adding: “This is my gift to you and to everyone joining me on tour.” The updated collection opens with “Talk to Me,” featuring Tyla and Nile Rodgers, with Tyla sharing via a statement that when she first heard the track, she “fell in love with how nostalgic it felt” and Rodgers adding that he really “loved the vibe” of the song and “wanted my guitar to be the third voice.” What a hell of a cosign? Other bonus moments include “Cinnamon,” with Hammond Jr. lending his signature vibrant guitars, the stripped-back aptly titled “Naked,” “Mysterious Girl,” which leans into David’s penchant for dark-pop, and “Over,” which emodies the cathartic feeling of realizing you can dream again. Below, David takes us through the deluxe version of his debut, how his collaborations came to be, and how he hopes fans receive his music live, coupled (of course) with exclusive photos from his time on the road.

Let’s talk about the extended version of Funny Little Fears (Dreams). What made you decide to release it? Honestly, it wasn’t really a decision. It just happened naturally. While I was preparing for the live shows, I kept working on new ideas and reworking some stuff. What came out felt like something worth sharing live. I also liked the idea of giving a little gift to everyone coming to see me on tour. You have a new track with Tyla & Nile Rodgers. How did “Talk To Me” come together? What was it like working with them on the track?

From the start, I pictured a female voice on that song. Tyla has this insane voice and her vibe totally matched the vintage feel I was going for. Working with Nile was unbelievable; he’s a legend. His guitar riffs are iconic. I honestly couldn’t ask for a better collab for this song.

You've talked about Funny Little Fears being a gift to fans. How have you interacted with them since the release of the album? What has the fan reaction been like? I had the chance to meet some of them during the listening parties I did in different countries. I got to chat with a few fans and share some similar feelings. Their questions were actually really interesting and fun ... way more relaxing than all those official press interviews [Laughs]. It was cool to actually see what they’re about and what they feel. You also have a feature with Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes. What was it like to work with him on this track? How did "Cinnamon" come together? I’ve always loved the whole Strokes vibe, and I’ve always admired Albert’s sound. When I got in the studio and "Cinnamon" came to life, he was the first person I thought of. It really needed his touch to feel the way I had it in mind. "Cinnamon" is such an energetic track, it kind of takes me back to what I’ve always done with Måneskin. It’s the kind of song you want to jump around to, and it fits perfectly with the tour I’m doing right now.

What's been the most exciting aspect of your tour right now? What are you most excited to share with fans live? It’s gonna be the first time for me to go on tour as a solo artist. My first solo gig in Seoul was kind of scary, but after all the shows and especially now that the tour’s got some momentum, I’m really enjoying it. I’m honestly amazed by how the fans react and the energy they bring. It’s wild. I can truly feel the music connecting with them, and that’s something special. It’s really meaningful, and also a great reward for all the work I put in the studio. Now that you’re ready to share this album live with everyone, how do you hope fans feel when they get to experience it in person? What energy do you hope they leave with? I hope they walk away feeling inspired, and like they’ve been part of something real. I want the energy spread, and for everyone to leave with a good vibe.

