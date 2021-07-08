It goes without saying that 2020 was the year of Crocs, so it was only a matter of time until the company partnered up with yet another brand looking to capitalize on the squishy clog's cool factor. And the latest entrant into the Crocs craze? Well, it's none other than Benefit Cosmetics, because as we all know, the shoe is a perfect blank canvas for any potential collaboration.

Starting on July 13, Crocs will be offering hot pink, glittery twists on their signature Classic Clogs as well as their Classic Sandals. Not only that, but they'll also be selling an array of new Jibbitz charms, which include large rhinestone plugs and even a compact mirror.

Granted, the fun doesn't stop there. In honor of the big launch, Benefit and Crocs are hosting a #BenefitofCrocsChallenge TikTok and Instagram challenge, in which participants do their makeup with Crocs on their hands. And the reward for if you're somehow able to do your eyeliner with shoes on your hands? A chance to win a package valued at $300, of course. Talk about a true challenge.

The Benefit x Crocs Classic Clog is $69.99, while the Classic Sandal retails for $49.99. Check out both offerings via Crocs' online store, here.