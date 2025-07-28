Coyote Ugly is about a down-on-her luck aspiring singer-songwriter who moves to NYC with big dreams and no prospects, where she winds up dancing on bar tables for cash while falling in love and teaching hard-scrabble waitresses how to open up their hearts to love and life again. It also features the original music of LeAnn Rimes and is my favorite movie of all time. I’d even name it to the people at Letterboxd when asked about my “ Four Favorites ” on the red carpet.

So why isn’t there a sequel?

It’s probably for the best, because sequels never live up to the hype, but that hasn’t stopped me from praying for it every single day since I was six years old in the backseat of my mom’s car singing along to the soundtrack we bought at Wal-Mart. Those prayers have been answered now, some 25 years later. While chatting with The Hollywood Reporter , star Piper Perabo eluded to the possibility of a sequel.

While she all but refused to give concrete details, she did tell the outlet: “...there has been some discussion about that. Some things are being discussed. I can’t really say, but people that were doing it are talking about some stuff.” THR journalist Tiffany Taylor responded, saying “So the conversations are back on, it sounds like.” Perabo hedged her words further, telling Taylor: “Among the necessary — and some people that were like, well, we don’t necessarily need, they’re like, ‘Oh, well I wanna be in it.’ So, there’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen right now, but things are moving around.”

If the answer sounds garbled, that’s because it clearly is her attempt to not make promises about a project that seems stuck in sequel development hell. In the modern era, there’s always “talks” going on with “lots of cooks in the kitchen” while “things are moving around.” I wish them all the best!

That said, let me stop in front of the 26-inch by 40-inch original movie theater promotional poster for Coyote Ugly hanging in my office and do the requisite prayers. Dear gods of country music and diegetic movie musicals, please put Perabo Perabo back in tight leather pants while she sings LeAnn Rimes’ songs and stops a bar riot with her sexy dance moves.