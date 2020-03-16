The effects of the coronavirus outbreak have impacted virtually every industry, and fashion is no exception. Between store closures and major event cancellations, the effects are felt by everyone from small businesses to large luxury retailers alike.

With infection rates continuing to grow in different parts of the world, a number of brands and designers are implementing several initiatives to help those at risk. Donatella Versace recently announced that she and her daughter Allegra made a personal contribution of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

"In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives," the two said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones."

Meanwhile, Miuccia Prada , her husband Patrizio Bertelli (the company's co-CEO) and chairman Carlo Mazzi have personally donated six intensive care and resuscitation units to three hospitals in Milan: Vittore Buzzi, Sacco and San Raffaele. Italy has been one of hardest hit countries, with 27,980 confirmed cases to-date.

See, below, for more ways fashion battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Bulgari made a contribution to the of Rome's Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani, which is undergoing research to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Giorgio Armani donated 1.25 million euros to several hospitals and institutions in Italy that are involved in battling COVID-19 in Italy.

Gucci's CEO Marco Bizzarri made a personal donation of 100,000 euros to a variety of hospitals in Italy, particularly those in the heavily affected Emilia-Romagna region.

Cartier's parent company Richemont pledged about $1.4 million earlier this year to the Wuhan Red Cross.

Sergio Rossi contributed more than $100,000 to the Fatebenefratelli and Luigi Sacco hospitals in Milan.

Silvia Venturini Fendi announced that the Carla Fendi Foundation donated 100,000 euros to the intensive care department of the Presidio Sanitario Columbus hospital in Rome.

Renzo Rosso, president of OTB Group (which owns Diesel, Maison Margiela and Marni), asked followers via his Only The Brave Foundation Instagram account to contribute to the foundation so that they can help small centers in need.