From Justin Bieber’s history-making comeback and Anyma’s canceled performance to Karol G’s celebration of Latinidad and Sabrina Carpenter’s Old Hollywood–themed set, Coachella weekend delivered plenty to talk about online, especially on Threads. It felt like every stage came with a surprise guest or two, continuing the festival’s recent trend of artists upping the spectacle year after year. Friday kicked off early with a star-making performance from Slayyyter in a 3 p.m. slot, followed by a string of headline-making moments: David Lee Roth and Joe Jonas joining Teddy Swims, KATSEYE dueting with the women behind Huntrix, and later, Carpenter’s commanding headlining set. Day Two only continued to raise the bar. Jack White surprised the festival with a full early-afternoon performance before Addison Rae took over the main stage with a sleek, star-making set that built on her recent tour momentum. Sombr and PinkPantheress delivered some of the most buzzed-about sets of the weekend, leading into Bieber’s headlining performance, which leaned into 2010s internet-era nostalgia. Bieberchella could be encapsulated with one Threads post: “Watching Justin Bieber at Coachella felt like therapy I didn’t know I needed 😭”

Sunday closed with Karol G’s historic turn as the first Latina to headline the festival. She delivered a high-energy celebration of Latin America with appearances from Becky G and Wisin. “i’ve been going to coachella for like 12 years or so and you don’t know how much representation means until you see someone like karol g highlight and uplift latin culture on the main stage,” wrote one fan on Threads about the performance “i was unexpectedly emotional.”

Earlier in the day, FKA Twigs lit up the Mojave Tent, bringing out dance legend Honey Balenciaga. Young Thug surprised the crowd alongside Camila Cabello for “Havana,” while Major Lazer reunited with M.I.A. for “Paper Planes.” “Being at Coachella with a bunch of strangers enjoying music together reminds me that experiencing music live is one my favorite thing in the world,” wrote one fan on Threads. “I love music so much man.”

Here are some of the best sets we caught at Coachella:

Addison Rae If Addison Rae needed any final confirmation of her rising stardom, she delivered it at Coachella. Opening with “Diet Pepsi,” she moved through pristine choreography and rapid-fire outfit changes, fully in command of the stage. In a puffy tutu and corseted dress, she glided through “Money Is Everything,” before switching into a red latex two-piece for “I Got It Bad.” For “Aquamarine,” she brought out Maddie Ziegler, and she even ran into the crowd for the now-iconic scream in Charli XCX’s “Von Dutch.” It was polished, theatrical, and undeniably a highlight of the weekend.

The Two Lips Latina-Filipina duo The Two Lips felt like one of the weekend’s best discoveries and a “you had to be there” moment. Their chemistry was immediate, harmonizing through tracks like “Still Love You (Todavía)” and “It’s Complicated,” and delivering a dreamy cover of No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak.” Visually, they were just as striking, wearing Lalaloopsy-inspired corsets and skirts by Guatemalan designer Eddysonline. They also debuted their new single “Kiss Goodbye,” marking the start of a new era.

Sabrina Carpenter Carpenter set the tone for headliners all weekend, transforming the main stage into a full-blown Sabrinawood fantasy. Leaning into Old Hollywood glamour, she reworked her Short n’ Sweet set into something closer in spirit to Man’s Best Friend, performing “Sugar Talking,” “We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night,” and “Such a Funny Way.” While there were no musical guests, a surprise appearance from Will Ferrell added a dose of humor.

Karol G Karol G closed the festival with a full-scale celebration of Latinidad. Her caveman-inspired set was both sexy and commanding: she brought out Becky G for “Mamiii” backed by an all-female mariachi, welcomed Wisin for reggaetón classics like “Pam Pam” and “Rakata,” and delivered a powerful cover of Gloria Estefan’s “Mi Tierra.” She also seamlessly incorporated both Tropicoqueta and Mañana Será Bonito in what felt like a victory lap for the Colombian powerhouse. The show ended with fireworks set to “Provenza” — a definitive reminder of Latin music’s global takeover.

Justin Bieber Call it Bieberchella. Bieber’s Saturday night return marked his first major stage appearance in years, and the anticipation was palpable. Vocally, he was locked in — a reminder that his voice has always been the anchor of his performances. “I saw the light come back into Justin Bieber’s eyes on stage at Coachella. That’s enough for me,” wrote one fan on Threads.

The production leaned (unsurprisingly) minimal, at times evoking a livestream-era Covid concert as he lounged through portions of the set. The first stretch focused on his recent era before pivoting into full nostalgia: he dueted with a younger version of himself on “Favorite Girl,” “Never Say Never,” and “Beauty and the Beat,” songs he hadn’t performed live in over a decade. He also debuted a new track with Tems and closed with “Daisies,” joined by Mk.gee on guitar.

Sombr Onstage, Sombr made it clear: next time, he’s headlining. Performing at the Outdoor Theatre, he tore through I Barely Know Her standouts like “Crushing,” “Back to Friends,” and “Undressed,” and debuted a new single, “Potential,” staged with ballerinas. A duet of “1979” with Billy Corgan sealed the moment — a co-sign that felt like a passing of the torch. “Coachella weekend 1. You guys brought a different energy. I love you,” wrote Sombr on Threads after his performance. “Thanks billycorgan for joining me. Dream come true.”