CL and Lyft Team Up to Provide Safe Transportation for AAPI

Following a dramatic increase in racially motivated attacks, many members of the AAPI community have been afraid to go outside and do things as simple as getting food or running errands. That said, in an attempt to help them feel a little bit safer, international superstar CL has partnered up with Lyft to provide dependable transportation to AAPI nationwide.

Tied to the K-pop legend's upcoming single in honor of AAPI Heritage Month and the #StopAsianHate movement, the ride-sharing platform's LyftUp program is providing ride credits for free and discounted rides. And to make sure the initiative is as effective as possible, the credits will be give to several nonprofits for distribution, including NAPCA, Asian Americans for Community Involvement and Self Help for the Elderly.

"We all deserve to feel safe going to/from work or just attend to our daily lives," as CL said, explaining that while anti-Asian hate was "around long before the pandemic, it's now an urgent problem that requires all of us "to step up as a global community to combat this together."

"I'm hoping we can help offer both a practical solution and peace of mind to the AAPI community," she added. "Hopefully this initiative also reminds those in my community that they are seen, heard, supported for and cared for."

As for Lyft, the company echoed CL's viewpoint by stating its intention to work "with partners to identify ways to collaborate and offer support," as Strategic Manager of Social Impact Joan Hanawi said in a statement.

"Racism, xenophobia, and hate have no place in our communities and for Lyft, that starts by ensuring AAPI riders feel comfortable using our services," Hanawi went on to say, before adding, "We're proud to be partnering with CL and nonprofits that serve the AAPI community to help provide access to transportation options."

