Six Movie Posters That Could've Been Made by the Grinch

It's true. There really is no place like home for the holidays. With pangs of painful nostalgia, heated political disagreements and unrelenting judgement from your family, emotions run at an all-time high.

To illustrate just how dramatic this time of year can be, artist Betsy Johnson and close collaborator Luke Nugent reimagine the all-too-familiar holiday traumas and triggers as classic Christmas films. In Johnson's series "A Nightmarish Christmas" Scrooge is a Tory, Bridget Jones laments loneliness and Freddy Krueger suffers from insomnia, hung up on holidays' past.

Below, check out six satirical "posters" that will make you feel seen this holiday season.