If you were unfortunate enough to miss Christina Aguilera’s spectacular 2022 LA Pride Performance, you’re in luck. Digital experience platform NoCap will be broadcasting it this coming Thursday, June 30 at 7 PM PST/10 PM EST with the full glory of her massive emerald green crystal dildo outfit hot and ready for your home viewing pleasure.

The performance, which was the first in-person Pride music event in LA since 2019, was originally held on June 11 at LA State Historic Park, with Rebecca Black and Syd performing earlier in the day leading up to Xtina’s grand finale. To hype up the already inexplicably wild audience for her headliner performance, Xtina used her star-status to curate a slew of celebrity guests to bless her and us on-stage, including Mya, Paris Hilton and boob revival progenitor Kim Petras.

The performance featured a closet’s worth of stunning Pride flag-colored outfits that she switched in and out of as she belted out her classic hits like the 2003 orchestral-tinged arena rock song “Fighter.” Xtina also shouted out her LGBTQ+ fans with a montage that ferociously came after Florida’s state legislature for its atrocious “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It was iconic, to say the least.

Fans who reserve a free ticket to the online performance will automatically be entered into a raffle, with one viewer being so lucky as to come away with a limited edition Pride merch item of their choice.

When asked about the broadcast coming later this week, Xtina said, "I’m thrilled to be working with NoCap so that I can bring this special LA Pride show to more of my fans. I put so much effort into making this show unique and unforgettable, and it now holds a special place in my heart as one of my favorite stage moments!”

She may be thrilled for the collaboration, but we’re even more thrilled to be watching it.