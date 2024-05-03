Chrishell Stause Takes to the Stage

Chrishell Stause has been a fixture of TV screens around the world for many years — and now she's bringing her charisma to the live stage.

This week, the Selling Sunset breakout star (and real-life realtor) performed a one-night-only-event at The London Palladium entitled "Chrishell Stause: Up Close and Personal." Hosted by Jack Remmington and Ash Holme, the evening was billed as a "no-holds-barred chat" about everything from Stause's time on All My Children to her personal life and discovering her sexuality with her partner G Flip.

As a reality star, Stause is no stranger to putting her personal life out there for the masses — though, of course, doing so in front of a live audience is very different than filming confessionals for a Netflix show. "I said yes even though it made me nervous," Stause tells PAPER. "Most of the best things do." Overall, Stause says the event couldn't have gone better. "The feedback has been that people came away feeling inspired and motivated, and that they laughed and cried," she says. And while the event was truly one night only, she's not ruling out the possibility of doing similar live shows in the future — though "probably not any time soon," she says, because she has "so many things" in the works for the near future. What, exactly, those things are... well, Stause says we'll just have to wait and see.

Below, Stause takes PAPER on an exclusive photo diary of her night at the Palladium, from glam to performance and beyond.

Dom Seely did my hair and Becky Moore did makeup. They are both so talented and friendly so it made for a fun glam session! I also can't get enough of the accents while here.