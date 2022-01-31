According to the New York Post, authorities have confirmed that the woman who jumped to her death in NYC over the weekend is activist, lawyer and former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst.
A staunch advocate for criminal justice reform often working pro bono to reduce prison sentences for low level offenses, Kryst competed in pageants alongside practicing law, which eventually culminated in her 2019 Miss America win. Kryst's victory made history as one of five Black women to sweep all the major beauty pageants that year.
“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” Kryst's family said in statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”
Kryst also worked as a correspondent for Extra in New York. "Our hearts are broken,” the outlet said. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”
She reportedly lived on the ninth floor of the 60-story Orion building in New York, but was last seen on the 29th floor terrace around 7 AM on Sunday. Apparently, authorities discovered a note from Kryst leaving everything to her mother, a former beauty pageant competitor, as well, but didn't offer any insight as to what motivated the 30 year-old 's actions.
In her last post on Instagram, Kryst wrote, "May this day bring you rest and peace."
Following word of Kryst's passing, many have taken to Twitter to share their tributes to the late beauty pageant winner.
Such incredibly sad news about #CheslieKryst\n\nDepression creates deep despair & an overwhelming illusion that there\u2019s no way forward in life\n\nRemember: looking good & doing good things doesn\u2019t = feeling/thinking \u201cgood\u201d\n\nCheck on YOU, too\n\nNational Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255pic.twitter.com/913b4ZVAnY— Be A King (@Be A King) 1643592267
Thank you for being the representation in the pageant world I so desperately needed to see. Rest peacefully #CheslieKrystpic.twitter.com/shDYIqdqx1— Mari Copeny (@Mari Copeny) 1643584260
We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019. Cheslie was an incredible example and a role model for so many. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all those who knew her.pic.twitter.com/V7ZbKTCXZx— The Miss America Org (@The Miss America Org) 1643584545
This is how I will remember #CheslieKryst.. smart, beautiful and talented.. I wish we had more time \u2026Such a wonderful young woman.. Condolences and prayers to her family ..pic.twitter.com/H91RpPZUvn— Loni Love (@Loni Love) 1643585350
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
Photo via Getty