According to the New York Post, authorities have confirmed that the woman who jumped to her death in NYC over the weekend is activist, lawyer and former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst.

A staunch advocate for criminal justice reform often working pro bono to reduce prison sentences for low level offenses, Kryst competed in pageants alongside practicing law, which eventually culminated in her 2019 Miss America win. Kryst's victory made history as one of five Black women to sweep all the major beauty pageants that year.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” Kryst's family said in statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Kryst also worked as a correspondent for Extra in New York. "Our hearts are broken,” the outlet said. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

She reportedly lived on the ninth floor of the 60-story Orion building in New York, but was last seen on the 29th floor terrace around 7 AM on Sunday. Apparently, authorities discovered a note from Kryst leaving everything to her mother, a former beauty pageant competitor, as well, but didn't offer any insight as to what motivated the 30 year-old 's actions.

In her last post on Instagram, Kryst wrote, "May this day bring you rest and peace."

Following word of Kryst's passing, many have taken to Twitter to share their tributes to the late beauty pageant winner.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.