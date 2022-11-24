Cher doesn't have any reservations about her relationship with Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

Earlier this month, the 74-year-old hitmaker courted controversy after confirming her budding romance with the music producer and Def Jam A&R executive, who is 40 years her junior. However, she's now making it clear that she's not going to apologize for the May-December coupling, seeing as how she's head-over-heels for the 36-year-old.

On Wednesday, November 23, Cher decided to post a shirtless pic of her new beau to Twitter alongside the caption "A.E. Hanging Ot," which garnered a number of negative replies from critics arguing that he "could be your grandson." And in response, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer decided to defend herself by saying "We're Grown ups," before answering a few questions from a group of seemingly supportive fans, one of whom asked her for tips on how to "approach" a 26-year-old guy as someone in their 30s, despite being a "bit shy."

We’re Grown ups — Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022

"He’s 36 & In End He Came after me, Till we met in the middle," Cher said, adding that she was also "The Skittish one" in the relationship.

"[But] We love each other. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP," she advised, prior to referencing their meeting at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. "Neither One Wanted2 Make LONG. TRIP 2 Paris & Then PARIS WAS MAGIC,NEBI WANTED 2 C A.E Grill."

He’s 36 & In End He Came after me,Till we met in the middle.He’s Consistent one ,I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP.

Neither One Wanted2 Make LONG✈️. TRIP 2 Paris & Then PARIS WAS MAGIC,NEBI WANTED 2 C A.E🔥Grill,

Must say he was different 4 Me. — Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022

While Cher then went on to admit that Alexander — who also shares a son with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose — was "different 4 Me," she also explained over the course of several tweets that they kiss "like Teenagers" and she loves how "Kind ,Smart, [and] Hilarious" he is.

"I DONT GIVE MEN QUALITIES THEY DONT POSSESS.ITS A RECIPE 4 DISASTER. HES”NOT”HIS TATS, HAIR COLOR,DIMOND GRILL," she continued in another post. "I [love] HIM BECAUSE HE WASNT AFRAID.HES KIND,HILARIOUS, SMART,TALENTED, BEAUTIFUL.WE TALK & LAUGH.WE R PERFECTLY MATCHED. DO I WISH I WAS YOUNGER,YAH,I’M NOT BOO FKN HOO."

He’s Kind ,Smart, Hilarious…& We 🫦Like Teenagers — Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022

I DONT GIVE MEN QUALITIES THEY DONT POSSESS.ITS A RECIPE 4 DISASTER.

HES”NOT”HIS TATS, HAIR COLOR,DIMOND GRILL. I♥️HIM BECAUSE HE WASNT AFRAID.HES KIND,HILARIOUS,

SMART,TALENTED, BEAUTIFUL.WE TALK & LAUGH.WE R PERFECTLY MATCHED. DO I WISH I WAS YOUNGER,YAH,I’M NOT BOO FKN HOO — Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022

Even so, Cher concluded her string of tweets by quoting her boyfriend of two months, writing that while "On paper This Looks strange (Even 2 ME)," Alexander purportedly "says [love] doesn't know math." That said, the label exec still has yet to address the age gap criticism himself.

On paper This Looks

strange (Even 2 ME)

A.E Says ♥️Doesn’t

Know Math — Cher (@cher) November 24, 2022