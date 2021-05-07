Eighteen-year-old chloe moriondo shaved her head for her major label debut, Blood Bunny — a classic symbol of taking control, of bold new beginnings, of not caring at all what people really think. This attitude spreads into moriondo's highly anticipated 13-track album, with unapologetic pop-punk anthems, like the aptly titled "Rly Don't Care" and cheeky "I Eat Boys."



Her sound builds off the nostalgia of early aughts radio rock and puts that massive, guitar-led production through the lens of an outsider "internet kid" who sings comfortably about being a "freak." From the euphoric, festival-sized build of "I Want to Be With You" to the mellow, earnest warmth of "Strawberry Blonde," moriondo's album offers the relatable charm of bedroom-pop with enough confidence to explode beyond those walls post-quarantine.

"Bodybag," moriondo's latest Blood Bunny single, arrives today alongside a music video that kicks off this next chapter with scissors in-hand. As she chops and buzzes away her peroxide blonde hair, moriondo sings about how easily loving can be confused with loathing. "Don't know if I hate you or if I wanna date you," she sings, dishing out a perfect piece of that angsty suburban songwriting that makes pop-punk immortal. "Put you in a body bag instead of my bed."

Below, PAPER checked up on moriondo from her home to talk about ordering delivery, texting exes and staying creative while stuck in lockdown.

What's the first thing you do when you wake up? Shamefully I check my phone cus I wake up really late a lot of the time and am fearful of missing important things!! I then get up and eat and check on my doggy.

What's the last thing you do before you go to bed? I eat and watch a lot of ASMR normally.

Have you texted an ex yet in isolation? Absolutely not!!!!!!!!!!

Who's the last person you hugged? Probably my mom over the weekend???? I need to hug more I guess :(

What's your go-to delivery order? Margherita or just straight cheese pizza is usually most accessible where I am :P

What was the last concert you attended? Oh I'm sad!!!!!!!! It was the Cavetown UK shows I supported technically!! I miss it so badly.

Where is the first place you'll travel once the world opens up again? LA likely!!!

What website do you visit the most? Youchewb i fink..

What's one thing you've learned this year that you didn't know this time last year? How to work an air fryer.

How have you managed to stay creative in quarantine? Talking to other people and taking care of myself. If I didn't I would be in bed without an album.

How has the state of the world impacted your music-making? I think my music has expanded a lot more and become a lot bigger and more honest because of the state I'm writing in.

What is the role of a musician in 2021? To make genuine music they and other people can find some form of solace in.

Stream Blood Bunny by chloe moriondo, below.