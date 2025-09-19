Charli xcx Keeps Getting Married
If the FOMO wasn’t severe enough the first time around, Charli xcx has shared a second wedding recap.
After initially exchanging vows with now-husband George Daniel at a private civil ceremony in London on July 19, the couple held a wedding and reception on Sept. 13 in Sicily where they celebrated among a crowd of family and friends. Charli commemorated the occasion by posting a twenty slide photo dump to Instagram yesterday morning. It’s full of it-girl and it-guy sightings, waterside shots and chunky sunglasses suitable for the party it undoubtedly was.
Feel free to search the slideshow for the who’s who.
Troye Sivan can be seen chatting in sunchairs with songwriter and producer Linus Wicklund, as well as dancing alongside Charli and Caroline Polachek. Photographer Aidan Zamiri finds himself on the other side of the camera lens in a shot with The Dare and the bride; Julia Fox and playwright Jeremy O. Harris both feature in gleeful solo shots.
One unmissable inclusion features Matty Healy crowdsurfing as Yung Lean performs a live set with a full band; Charli rocks out on stage alongside the rapper. Also, catch the video clip of Healy lighting up a cig while DJing with fiancée Gabriette Bechtel, Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” blasting through the speakers as the sun sets.
Of course, the getaway wouldn’t be complete without Charli herself taking a turn behind the decks. One photo shows her accompanied by producers A.G. Cook and Finn Keane at a separate set of turntables, absolutely living it up. Interspersed between photos of the reception are daytime flicks of Charli and George simply taking Sicily in — lounging on a boat, paddleboarding, dining out and enjoying a local band beachside.
From the looks of it, Charli and George make married life look cool as hell. Given that Charli captioned her post “i love my friendsssssssssss pt 1,” we’ll take a second slideshow when we can.
Eleanor Jacobs is the PAPER 2025 Fall Intern
Photo via Getty
