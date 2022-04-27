TikTok star Charli D’Amelio just landed her first major movie deal in the thriller Home School, Deadline announced yesterday. What’s perhaps even more exciting for the teen is that the film, directed by F. Javier Gutiérrez (Rings), could possibly be the start of an eight-movie franchise.

The D’Amelio Show star’s character’s name is Mira, a teenager who moves in with her aunt after her mom dies, but she soon learns that there’s a supernatural connection between her mom’s passing and what’s in store for her own future.

“As soon as I read Home School, I knew it was for me,” D’Amelio said in a statement, per Deadline. “I connected with the character, Mira, the story, the script and the team. I knew if I was going to do a movie, it needed to be something fun, edgy and fresh. While the role will certainly be challenging and push me to learn to act and become Mira, it’s a fun ride and meant to be fun to make and fun to watch. I also wanted to make sure I surrounded myself with a great team.”

Speaking of that team, D’Amelio will be working under the guidance of Gutiérrez as director, Proxima Media and her own parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, as executive producers.

“When Ryan [Kavanaugh of Proxima Media] and I met while developing The Crow remake with Luke Evans, we knew we wanted to foster a creative partnership further. I’m thrilled for Home School to mark our first official project together,” Gutiérrez said in a statement. “With its compelling visuals and a strong psychological element, I think Home School has the potential to be a modern classic. I can’t wait to work alongside Charli and the Proxima team.”

Production is slated to begin this summer, and it remains to be seen whether or not this will spawn future movies in a franchise or even just more acting work for D’Amelio. Though she’s showed off her dance moves and joined trends all over social media, this is her first big movie — though she did do some voiceover work in 2019’s StarDog and TurboCat.