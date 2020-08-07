Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have finally released the highly anticipated music video for "WAP" and, needless to say, the star-studded visual was well worth the wait.

A deliciously raunchy release detailing what it takes for a man to please, "WAP" is the first new track from Cardi since "Money," "Press" and her 2018 Grammy-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy.

Fittingly, the Colin Tilley-directed visual is a surreal, bright-hued video filled with incredible choreography, a slew of iconic outfits, and an opulent mansion packed with tigers, curvaceous sculptures, and a colorful, Willy Wonka-esque room.

Related | Cardi Is Starting an OnlyFans

And to make things even better, the video for "WAP" also features plenty of cameos from famous faces like Rosalîa, Normani, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, Sukihana and even Kylie Jenner.

After all, as Cardi herself recently told Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she wanted the video to feature an inclusive mix of "a lot of different females, not just female rappers."

"I'm like, 'These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me,'" Cardi said, referencing all of the rising stars she decided to include. "All the girls right here, there's different things that I like about them. That's why I said about variety."

See the "variety" for yourself, below.