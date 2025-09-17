Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is actually pregnant. This isn't speculation or idle gossip either — she confirmed it herself on CBS Mornings with Gayle King. She expects the baby with boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

While speaking to Gayle King, she said: "I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, me and my man, we're very supportive of each other." Later in the interview, she added that he is a supportive partner as well through the pregnancy and album rollout. "I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout." While "people were coming at me very hard," Diggs "makes me feel very confident." She also had a request for fans: "Now y'all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff. I told you. Now go support my album, cause I'm a mother of four now."

The announcement comes after a wave of speculation about her supposed pregnancy in recent weeks, following a blitz of press around her new album Am I the Drama? and recent court appearances. Outside a courthouse in Manhattan just a few weeks ago, she shut down speculation from an aggressively pushy journalist about the very topic. In clips from the scene, a bystander shouts out that "Insiders are claiming that Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time. Do you foresee any paternity issues with Stefon Diggs? She then grabs a pen and tosses it in their direction, saying : “Stop disrespecting me." The reporter then adds he "still loves you even though you threw some stuff at me." Cardi, quick witted as ever, snaps back: "I don't care, you're disrespectful. Don't do that. Do you see women asking those types of questions to me?"

It's the next bit she says though that's so signature Cardi. “Act like you have some manners and your mama taught you [to] respect women.” He might not, but her kids certainly will with a mother like that. From all of PAPER's staff to Cardi B: Congratulations! Now if only she'd confirm that rumored song with Janet Jackson too.