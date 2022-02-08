Don’t think of messing with Cardi's kid. On Monday, February 7, momma bear and rapper Cardi B took to Twitter to call out people flooding her daughter’s Instagram account with hateful comments. In now deleted tweets she wrote, “Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page... I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe ass weirdos.”

The instagram account, @Kulturekiari, was created for Kulture in September of 2020, when she was just two years old, and immediately gained popularity. A little over one year later, the page has amassed two million followers and her feed is filled with adorable pictures of the mommy-daughter duo, some not previously shared on Cardi’s main account, as well as some fit pics of the looks Kulture has been serving.

Since the internet ruins all things joyful — Kulture’s official account, as managed by her mother, is now private. While Cardi did not share comment specifics, the trolls were seemingly criticizing the toddler's appearance. Some folks responded to Cardi’s tweets condemning the unnecessary hate towards her child while others upheld their comments with one tweeting, “I said what I said.”

This comes only a few weeks after Cardi B won her defamation case against YouTuber LaTasha Kebe, who claimed the Grammy-winner had STDs and engaged in prostitution before becoming a rapper, among other fictional remarks. The rapper sued for emotional damage and invasion of privacy that placed her daughter and husband, Offset in danger.