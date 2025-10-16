Jennifer Lopez is Right to Never Trust a Virgo

Jennifer Lopez is clearing up the rumors and nastiness regarding her beef with Virgos.



Last night, on Watch What Happens Live!, messy queen Andy Cohen asked our favorite Kiss of the Spider Woman star whether it was true that she "cut dancers from an audition because they are Virgos." Lopez countered the rumor by saying, "I had an issue with a Virgo, so I was like 'If anybody is a Virgo in here, [get out]' But I didn't mean it," Lopez shared. "I'm sure they knew that I was joking ... Or maybe they didn't feel like I wasn't, but I was absolutely joking."

The rumor spurred from a 2022 episode of Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale with Glee alum Heather Morris, where she shared a story about Lopez she claimed is "hearsay." "Jennifer Lopez held an audition for one of her tours ... It was the end of the audition. They had just been through rounds and rounds of cuts. She wasn't there the entire time, [but] she came at the last part of it," Morris recounted. "She walks in the room ... and she said, 'Thank you so much. You guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you raise your hands?' She whispered to her assistant, looked at them and said. 'Thank you so much for coming.'"

Now Morris was clearly having a laugh (the story was told in connection to rumors that Lopez was a "Bridezilla" with her then beaux, Ben Affleck.) And if there is any truth to it, Lopez claims that she was doing a bit (though a joke like that during a grueling auditors process is probably not that hilarious). But even if it was true, let me just put myself out there and defend this ruthlessly, anti-Virgo (rumored) version of JLo: Girl, you are valid! Fire those fussy Virgos!

Okay, I'm being facetious, of course. Astrological employment discrimination is probably illegal, or at very least: should be. But, as a floaty Gemini myself, I truly get the Virgo frustration. And hey, some of my best friends are Virgos. (No, they aren't.) But have you ever tried to coordinate, plan or negotiate with a Virgo? It's like brokering a nuclear treaty! I am so tired — Virgos, let us be quirky and imperfect. If I myself was a major pop star, I too would be suspicious of a finicky Virgo behind me somehow dancing and taking notes on everything I do like a detective. Let me be clear: PAPER loves all of our readers (including our dear Virgos), and Beyonce is a Virgo... so that should be a point of pride for you Virgo-people-of-detailed-experience. But, nonetheless, even Virgos must admit they can be a lot. JLo, if you did go on anti-Virgo tirade: do it again.