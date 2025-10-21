Carter Faith is known for wearing her heart on her ‘70s style, vintage, bell-shaped sleeves.

The Nashville singer-songwriter on the rise shared her debut album Cherry Valley earlier this month and is set to show off her acting chops for the first time in the upcoming film Heartland alongside Jessica Chastain. With her classic crooning Country vocals and winking lyricism (like her track “Bar Star,” that came complete with a music video starring Billy Bob Thornton ... or her yearning, upbeat, envy-ridden single “Betty"), she's paying homage to the greats while wielding a sonic path all her own.

Faith named her debut album after an imaginary place, a “dreamland” she created to escape reality. “As she told Today’s Country Radio with Kalleigh Bannen: "Cherry Valley is a place I drove through in Tennessee … I wrote the name down and … when they say go to your happy place, I kept picturing this place that I was making up in my brain."

New loves, breakups, and breakout hits — the album follows Faith’s literal and emotional journey from her hometown in North Carolina to Nashville, Tennessee, where she’s been at work, constantly taking the stage at the Opry, sharing spaces with icons like Willie Nelson, and working relentlessly in the studio.

Speaking of places, she's on the road right now, bringing Cherry Valley to life on tour with Noah Cyrus before finishing off the year supporting Kelsea Ballerini, and she's taking PAPER along for the ride.

Below, Faith takes us backstage and shares photos and moments from Stagecoach, Nashville, and CMA Fest.