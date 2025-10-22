It’s been almost a whole month since Mariah Carey released her sixteenth studio album, Here For It All. As a certified Lamb myself, it’s been a blessing in the great year of 2025 to even have the concept of a new Mariah album in our zeitgeist. But for it to come so swiftly, so smoothly, and for the queen herself to be so in the public eye and on our feeds promoting it, too? We’re fed.

It's easy to look over the Lambs, though — the singer's highly devoted fanbase that has never left her side and make this all possible. Mariah knows this herself, having recently sent out a call to the Lambs to submit any unseen footage or photography of Mariah throughout the years in the "Mariah Carey Archive."

In honor of Here For It All's release, we decided to tap eight of the most diehard Lambs to get a gut-check: how are they feeling — are they here for it all? What are the standout tracks? To do so, the Lambs dug through their personal vaults to find any and all Mariah-related imagery that fuels their fandom.

Rainbow album signing, 1999



Alicia Who are you: Singer–songwriter (Dora the Explorer, Sesame Street, East Asian pop) and founder of Glam Pod, a beauty-tech startup. Fav Mariah album: Butterfly — Mariah’s first hint of freedom. I even got to sing to her the day it came out — she told me I was right on key. That moment changed my life. How you’re feeling: Grateful to have new Mariah to sing at the top of my lungs. No one can touch that voice — that’s not up for discussion. It was worth the wait!

Track: “Mi” Take: Vocals of an angel, clever, sassy clap-back pen game of a rapper. She’s in her bag here — it’s confidence, humor, and precision all in one. Favorite moment: “I’m a bad bitch but I’m good company." Her pen game is everything.

Anthony Who are you: New York City–based media personality, model, and activist. Digital Editor at GIANT Magazine; Co-Director of Social Media and Justice at the Radical Hearts Collective. Known for blending comedy, queer visibility, and influencer collaborations (98K followers, 10M monthly IG views). Fav Mariah album: Daydream — It’s where she mastered that dreamy mix of R&B and pop — iconic from start to finish. How you’re feeling: This album is a great collection of tracks that really offer all the feels. Track: “Type Dangerous”

Take: It’s the lead single and it’s confident, bold, and full of swagger. The Eric B. & Rakim sample roots it in hip-hop, while the production pushes it forward to another level. It’s Mariah showing growth without losing her essence. The beat feels modern but layered with classic MC harmonies — smooth yet sharp, like she’s cutting through nonsense with every line. She balances sass and honesty describing that kind of guy we’ve all fallen for at least once — bad news but irresistible. Vocally? She gives silky lows, effortless belts, and ad-libs that seal the deal. She’s showing off without even trying. Favorite moment: To me, "Type Dangerous" belongs in the same conversation as "Obsessed." It’s bold, it’s fun, and it’s the kind of track fans will be quoting and replaying nonstop.

Nader Who are you: Entertainment Lawyer living in LA. Fav Mariah album: Emotions — You haven’t truly lived until you’ve listened wrapped in a blanket on a cool autumn morning with a cup of tea. "Until the End of Time"? "Can’t Let Go"? She absolutely did that. Track: “In Your Feelings”

Take: It’s giving It’s a Wrap Vol. 2. The lyrics are classic Mimi, but I’m not sure I’ll be revisiting this one too often. Still, the craftsmanship is there. Favorite moment: The last chorus of Here For It All — classic balladriah yet fresh. Nothing better than Mimi ad-libs in that chest voice we all love.

Jackson Who are you: Book editor at Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Fav Mariah album: The Emancipation of Mimi Track: “In Your Feelings” Take: A passive aggressively gorgeous, completely unbothered send-off to an overly attached lover, unspooled over 60s Motown soul courtesy in part of Anderson .Paak; Mariah, in her finally-embraced, glowingly worn low register, sounds heavenly. But nearly equal to Mariah’s ear as a producer and voice as a singer is her sense of humor, as evidenced by her generous offer that she “might spare a moment for a picture” as her ex walks out the door. And nowhere does she toe the line between real feeling and winking high camp better than at the start of this chorus: in what feels like a single breath, Mariah rapid-fire sings, as if she’s cramming the words together to make a new one, “I think you might be getting-a-little-bit!” It cracks me up every time, and adds the perfect splash of self-aware absurdism to my favorite song on the album, a perfectly condescending and shady lost-your-chance anthem with endless replay value. Favorite moment: “Mariah saying ‘rigamarole.’”

Phillip Who are you: NYC & LA–based real-estate agent. Fav Mariah album: Butterfly — That album is a timeless treasure. It came out when she was finally able to be her full self. How you’re feeling: Seven years in the making — and every minute was worth it. Live instruments, big-band elements, R&B beats — her pen game is next-level. Track: “Nothing Is Impossible”

Take: Whenever I need that inspirational and motivational push, I go to Mariah songs like "Hero," "Can’t Take That Away From Me," "Through the Rain," the list goes on. This song embodies those elements of Mariah that we all grew up on knowing that we could get through some of the hardest times in our life and that her voice was there to help us get through them. Her voice on this song is like glass. Sharp and smooth at the same time but so gritty and raw you can feel how deep she cares about singing these lyrics and how personal they are to her also knowing that many of her lambs relate to songs like this. Although such a simplistic title, the lyrics take you on a spiritual journey so deep in your soul that the only way coming out of the song is taking a piece with you throughout the day. Favorite moment: The pivot to "Confetti & Champagne" after such a heavy emotional song — she always knows when to give listeners a breather.

Bobby Who are you: Registered Nurse, NYC. Fav Mariah album: Charmbracelet — Raw, intimate, deeply emotional. The album that made me a Lamb. How you’re feeling: Euphoric. Vulnerable yet fearless, playful yet reflective. It’s on nonstop repeat. Track: “Confetti & Champagne” Take: A celebratory yet wistful toast to resilience and joy after surviving storms. You can dance to it, but you also feel the weight of her words. Favorite moment: “Nothing Is Impossible" — exactly the message I needed right now.

On the set of the "Loverboy" music video

Matt Who are you: Television producer (Bravo). Fav Mariah album: Butterfly — Her most personal record. The moment she was truly free. Track: “I Won’t Allow It”

Take: Her pen game is still razor-sharp. When she says, ‘You couldn’t obtain any Accutane, you should have been more proactive,’ I fell on the floor laughing. Only Mariah could make it witty, cutting, and vocally genius. Favorite moment: “Nothing Is Impossible." It mixes intimacy with a soaring message of self-belief — the personal made universal.

Kyle Who are you: Work in Luxury Sales. Fav Mariah album: Butterfly — Her most authentic body of work — the original ‘Emancipation.’ How you’re feeling: The album’s been on repeat since release. It’s a full-circle moment, touching on every era of her career. I feel proud of her. Track: “My Love” (Paul McCartney & Wings cover)