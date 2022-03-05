It's almost been three months since pop singer power couple "Shawnmila," AKA Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, decided to call it quits Back in November, the two released matching public statements saying that they were ending their two-year romantic relationship. But they said, "our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

Since then, neither of them has really spoken about their split. That is, until Friday. Cabello, for the first time, addressed the breakup during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe for New Music Daily.

She spoke about what she was thinking during the time she was working on her upcoming album Familia, and what ultimately led to their decision to end their relationship. She said, "Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?'"

As they both got older and matured, they felt a shift in priorities. "Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career," she explained.

Cabello also expresses her feelings about the breakup in her new single, "Bam Bam" featuring Ed Sheeran, with lyrics like "You said you hated the ocean, but you're surfin' now/ I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now/ Couldn't ever imagine even havin' doubts/ But not everything works out."

Mendes also sang about their breakup in a song entitled "It'll Be Okay," which he released shortly after they announced their split.

Still, Cabello makes it clear that they're still friends and that there's no bad blood between them. "I love Shawn," she told Lowe. "And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly just about like, 'Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and gives people…' Whatever it is that's going on in your life… hopefully, this can make you be like, 'It is that way now, but things are always taking crazy turns.'"

Watch the "Bam Bam" music video below.

Photo via Getty

