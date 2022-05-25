Caitlyn Jenner wasn't invited to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

Despite most of the other Kardashian-Jenners being in attendance, sources close told TMZ revealed that Caitlyn was left off the guest list for the couple's opulent second wedding in Portofino, Italy this past weekend. But why? Well, it turns out she has a pretty surface-level relationship with her former stepdaughter.

According to the insiders, there's no bad blood between the newlyweds and Caitlyn. Rather, it all came down to the fact that Kourtney isn't all that close to her. So seeing as how they rarely see or speak to each other, Kourtney apparently didn't feel like she needed to extend an invitation to what was supposed to be a small, intimate event.

The outlet also reported that instead of heading to Italy, Caitlyn ended up spending the weekend in Barcelona to support driver Jamie Chadwick, who won the former Olympian's Jenner Racing organization its 5th W Series race win.

That said, TMZ went on to note that Caitlyn was in attendance for stepdaughter Kim Kardashian's 2014 wedding to Kanye West in Italy, even though she'd already split from Kris Jenner by that point. Granted, it's also worth pointing out that Caitlyn seems to have been gradually distancing herself from the rest of her famous family since then, even telling fellow I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here cast members last year that she hadn't spoken to Khloé Kardashian in about "five or six years."

However, Caitlyn wasn't the only family member who was missing from Kourtney and Travis' nuptials, as brother Rob Kardashian — who was invited — decided to skip out on the ceremony for unknown reasons. Even so, the newlyweds are apparently hosting another party in Los Angeles, which will be their third wedding celebration after this latest Italian venture and a previous ceremony in Santa Barbara.

