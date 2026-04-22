The PAPER Guide to Dressing for the Movies
by Hannah BensonApr 22, 2026
As a global showcase of creative talents, the movie theater is perhaps the exact place to take a good outfit for a spin.With the release of Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2 this spring, we are taking notes from Anne Hathaway, yes, but we are also expanding our language on fashion with the aid of film. The blending of the two, into the modern movie theater fit, skyrocketed in the summer of 2023 with Barbie. Audiences were not only encouraged to catch the film in theaters, but to dress accordingly with head-to-toe pink signaling: I’m watching this
The camaraderie was a much needed reminder of the magic in gathering and feeling together in front of the silver screen. What was it Nicole Kidman said?
Late last year, when the fight for the acquisition of Warner Bros broke out, the shrinking of theatrical releases was threatened once again. Dressing with intention for the theater became even more meaningful, as streaming at home denotes sweatpants, pajamas and that one tee from middle school.
Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2 are also under the “high fashion” umbrella, and while Bottega Veneta is not recommended, a thoughtful pairing of pant and top is encouraged. Otherwise, one might feel Miranda Priestly’s judgement through the screen — Meryl Streep has capabilities beyond the average actor, okay? We know this.
So, break in the leather loafers in line for Reese’s Pieces and take refuge seated in a red, cushioned recliner. Experiment with layers under the blast of A/C. Dress authentically in the spirit of expression i.e., letting a laugh out or a tear drip down. Or wear what you know: your uniform, your jeans that never fail you, the sweater that hits just there.
To usher in more inspiration, here’s how the sartorially-minded voices of modern film culture approach both style and screen.
“A nice pair of trousers, a t-shirt, some sort of outer layer, sweater or jacket, and cute shoes. I think that's what makes the outfit for me. I can wear something kind of slouchy but if I have the right shoes on, I'm ready.”
“I saw this guy in a homemade Dune stillsuit at [AMC] Burbank 16. It was so wearable, he could just go out after. It was a great mix of linens and huge sunglasses.”
“Walking out of a movie theater is such a reset of your day — you feel like you just woke up. But if I'm in an outfit I love and feel amazing in, the possibilities are endless. I could go to Musso and Frank, get a little martini, and discuss the movie with friends. If I'm in a good outfit, I'm more likely to stay out.”
“It’s what I normally wear. A button-down or a plain white t-shirt. Ben Davis work pants, black always. Mephisto shoes or boots in black or dark brown. My dark, three-pocket chore jacket. Directors like garments with a lot of pockets for keeping a lens or a script or pens, I do the same for my M&Ms and Topo Chico.”
“Justin Theroux’s looks in Mulholland Drive are completed with the greatest pair of glasses in the world, which Moscot made specifically for him called the Moscot Theroux.”
“I once hosted a screening at the Los Feliz 3 [Theatre] for Wim Wenders’s Yohji Yamamoto documentary, Notes on Cities and Clothes and I remember walking out of that screening, looking at the crowd on the sidewalk and thinking, ‘Everyone here looks so fucking cool.’”
“I’m a uniform dresser. So it’s a pair of jeans, a t-shirt, slides or sneakers, and a Lady White Co. hoodie that I’ve beaten to the ground.”
“Directors themselves have incredible style; that’s my North Star for style inspo. Paul Thomas Anderson, Spike Jonze, Kristoffer Borgli—none of their stuff is flashy; I feel this way about fashion designers too. I like that there’s some technical functionality embedded in their style. That feels more attainable for someone like me, because I’m not at the red carpet events and galas, I need to wear comfortable shoes because I’m walking around all the time but I also want something that’s a little bit different.”
“Josh O’Connor in La chimera. That is peak. Maybe spiritually that’s who I want to become: an archeologist in a capacious linen suit who’s trying to solve a mystery about his lost love.”
“I’m seeing movies so often that I’m usually in casual wear. A jean–in an ideal world vintage Levi’s–a t-shirt and some sort of sweater around my shoulders. I always like to take a tote-ish bag too.”
“Linen. Anything high-rise is a bit uncomfortable. I also don’t like wearing cotton sweatpants when I go to a movie because they’ll lose their shape and nylon is hard because you don’t want to be loud as you’re moving around.”
“I just want to go to a bar or a restaurant and talk about what I just watched with someone in an outfit that feels easy, chic, and conversational. That’s an outfit for getting into a deep conversation.”
“My wardrobe is super streamlined so I'm wearing one of basically two outfits though it's usually a blue zip-up hoodie, jeans, and black sandals.”
“My favorite place to see a movie is Lincoln Center and that audience is usually sort of an older crowd. And I love when I see older women there dressed nicely, because going to Lincoln Center always feels like an event.”
“Gena Rowland's style in Gloria is impeccable. She has this one look in particular, a greyish-lavender silk skirt-suit set and she pairs it with a pink button-down underneath and it is forever seared into my brain.”
“I always head to the movies knowing myself…which is to say I know I’m a snacker. Not every tee or pair of pants is created equal and I'd never pull up in something where one errant kernel of popcorn slathered in butter that slips out of my palm would ruin my life if it fell on anything I was wearing. There are absolutely clothes in my closet that I am that dramatic about, but you can still get a great fit off without looking like you’re a bum or just going to the gym, it’s about striking the right balance between environment and looking good. So usually it’s sneakers, jeans or trackpants, and a t-shirt or hoodie.”
“I’ve been noticing a lot of people dressing on theme when movies get rereleased. I saw Interstellar in IMAX and there was a guy in the Matthew McConaughey jacket. And then on New Year's Day this year, I went to see When Harry Met Sally and somebody had clearly worn their version of Billy Crystal’s cream sweater.”
“Bad Boys II, which is one of my favorite action movies and made at the peak of Will Smith's powers in the early 2000s. He's a flashy rich guy who dresses way too nice for shoot outs in that certain Miami style. He’s in an incredible all-white fit that I keep thinking about, mostly because I've always been fascinated with pulling that off and I've never actually tried it.”
Photos courtesy of Hagop Kourounian, Ezgi Eren, Brian Park, Frazier Tharpe, Katarina Zhu.