The PAPER Guide to Dressing for the Movies

As a global showcase of creative talents, the movie theater is perhaps the exact place to take a good outfit for a spin. With the release of Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2 this spring, we are taking notes from Anne Hathaway, yes, but we are also expanding our language on fashion with the aid of film. The blending of the two, into the modern movie theater fit, skyrocketed in the summer of 2023 with Barbie. Audiences were not only encouraged to catch the film in theaters, but to dress accordingly with head-to-toe pink signaling: I’m watching this With the release of Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2 this spring, we are taking notes from Anne Hathaway, yes, but we are also expanding our language on fashion with the aid of film. The blending of the two, into the modern movie theater fit, skyrocketed in the summer of 2023 with Barbie. Audiences were not only encouraged to catch the film in theaters, but to dress accordingly with head-to-toe pink signaling: I’m watching this

The camaraderie was a much needed reminder of the magic in gathering and feeling together in front of the silver screen. What was it Nicole Kidman said? Late last year, when the fight for the acquisition of Warner Bros broke out, the shrinking of theatrical releases was threatened once again. Dressing with intention for the theater became even more meaningful, as streaming at home denotes sweatpants, pajamas and that one tee from middle school. Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2 are also under the “high fashion” umbrella, and while Bottega Veneta is not recommended, a thoughtful pairing of pant and top is encouraged. Otherwise, one might feel Miranda Priestly’s judgement through the screen — Meryl Streep has capabilities beyond the average actor, okay? We know this.

So, break in the leather loafers in line for Reese’s Pieces and take refuge seated in a red, cushioned recliner. Experiment with layers under the blast of A/C. Dress authentically in the spirit of expression i.e., letting a laugh out or a tear drip down. Or wear what you know: your uniform, your jeans that never fail you, the sweater that hits just there. To usher in more inspiration, here’s how the sartorially-minded voices of modern film culture approach both style and screen.

Ezgi Eren, who the movie theater questionnaire Substack newsletter, 11 am Saturday Go-to Movie Theater Look: “A nice pair of trousers, a t-shirt, some sort of outer layer, sweater or jacket, and cute shoes. I think that's what makes the outfit for me. I can wear something kind of slouchy but if I have the right shoes on, I'm ready.” On Respecting Those on Theme: “I saw this guy in a homemade Dune stillsuit at [AMC] Burbank 16. It was so wearable, he could just go out after. It was a great mix of linens and huge sunglasses.” On the Movie Theater Afters: “Walking out of a movie theater is such a reset of your day — you feel like you just woke up. But if I'm in an outfit I love and feel amazing in, the possibilities are endless. I could go to Musso and Frank, get a little martini, and discuss the movie with friends. If I'm in a good outfit, I'm more likely to stay out.”

Hagop Kourounian, who the Instagram Account @directorfits

Go-To Movie Theater Look: “It’s what I normally wear. A button-down or a plain white t-shirt. Ben Davis work pants, black always. Mephisto shoes or boots in black or dark brown. My dark, three-pocket chore jacket. Directors like garments with a lot of pockets for keeping a lens or a script or pens, I do the same for my M&Ms and Topo Chico.” On the Eyewear Always on his Mind: “Justin Theroux’s looks in Mulholland Drive are completed with the greatest pair of glasses in the world, which Moscot made specifically for him called the Moscot Theroux.” On the Power of a Fashion Film: “I once hosted a screening at the Los Feliz 3 [Theatre] for Wim Wenders’s Yohji Yamamoto documentary, Notes on Cities and Clothes and I remember walking out of that screening, looking at the crowd on the sidewalk and thinking, ‘Everyone here looks so fucking cool.’”

Brian Park, Comedian, Writer, and Co-Host of the Podcast, Middlebrow

Go-to Movie Theater Look: “I’m a uniform dresser. So it’s a pair of jeans, a t-shirt, slides or sneakers, and a Lady White Co. hoodie that I’ve beaten to the ground.” On the Heart of @directorfits “Directors themselves have incredible style; that’s my North Star for style inspo. Paul Thomas Anderson, Spike Jonze, Kristoffer Borgli—none of their stuff is flashy; I feel this way about fashion designers too. I like that there’s some technical functionality embedded in their style. That feels more attainable for someone like me, because I’m not at the red carpet events and galas, I need to wear comfortable shoes because I’m walking around all the time but I also want something that’s a little bit different.” On His Love for a Rather Dirty Suit: “Josh O’Connor in La chimera. That is peak. Maybe spiritually that’s who I want to become: an archeologist in a capacious linen suit who’s trying to solve a mystery about his lost love.”

Hunter Harris, who runs the Substack newsletter, Hung Up and co-hosts the culture podcast “Lemme Say This” Go-To Movie Theater Look:

“I’m seeing movies so often that I’m usually in casual wear. A jean–in an ideal world vintage Levi’s–a t-shirt and some sort of sweater around my shoulders. I always like to take a tote-ish bag too.” On What She’s Avoiding: “Linen. Anything high-rise is a bit uncomfortable. I also don’t like wearing cotton sweatpants when I go to a movie because they’ll lose their shape and nylon is hard because you don’t want to be loud as you’re moving around.” On the Power of the Right Outfit After a Good Movie: “I just want to go to a bar or a restaurant and talk about what I just watched with someone in an outfit that feels easy, chic, and conversational. That’s an outfit for getting into a deep conversation.”

Katarina Zhu, Filmmaker who recently debuted her feature film, 'Bunnylovr'

Go-To Movie Theater Look: “My wardrobe is super streamlined so I'm wearing one of basically two outfits though it's usually a blue zip-up hoodie, jeans, and black sandals.” On Setting: “My favorite place to see a movie is Lincoln Center and that audience is usually sort of an older crowd. And I love when I see older women there dressed nicely, because going to Lincoln Center always feels like an event.” On Her Favorite Look in a Movie: “Gena Rowland's style in Gloria is impeccable. She has this one look in particular, a greyish-lavender silk skirt-suit set and she pairs it with a pink button-down underneath and it is forever seared into my brain.”

Frazier Tharpe, Senior Editor at GQ