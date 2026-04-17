PAPER Predicts Dune 3's Stunning Press Outfits

Dennis Villaneuve’s Dune film series is no stranger to elite red-carpet ensembles during its press runs.

In 2024, for the second movie, stylist Law Roach used his genius to put Zendaya in jaw-dropping archival couture pieces, featuring Givenchy, custom Louis Vuitton and my favorite look to date: Mugler’s 1995 Robot Suit. While Timotheé Chalamet wore comparatively understated pieces, he showed up in Prada, Gucci and a Givenchy suit with a chrome breastplate. As Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Pattinson join the cast for Dune 3, we will be seeing even more sartorial sci-fi hits.

In preparing viewers for the legendary third act, here are my fantastical outfit predictions for Dune 3’s 2026 press run.

As the movie’s trailer featured Paul’s sister, Saint Alia (Anya Taylor-Joy) in a breathtakingly white, fluttering garb, it would be no surprise to see Anya show up to the premiers in Iris Van Herpen. A designer known for her otherworldly cyber-celestial pieces, Herpen’s creations would fit perfectly with Alia Atreide’s violent mystique. Based on her appearance in the trailer, Herpen’s A/W 2023 ‘Look 14’ dress would match perfectly, otherwise her bone dress or anything from Herpen’s ‘Meta Morphism’ collection would thrill us and look stunning with Anya’s features. Even notable Dune fan Grimes wore Van Herpen to the 2021 MET Gala. Additionally, seeing Anya in Jean Paul Gaultier’s F/W 1992 tarot look would be a wonderful nod to Alia’s esoteric abilities.

In their recent 2026 Fall RTW collection, Matières Fécale (which would arguably be the Harkonnen’s favorite brand) focused their looks on class commentary, dressing models in villainous upper-class renditions. Based on this theme, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) and Scytale (Robert Pattinson) would characteristically fit these latest runway pieces, as the third movie focuses on Paul’s ascendancy and corruption as Emperor alongside these two. From a styling perspective, it would make sense to see them in these timely pieces as they went viral, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them show up in looks from this collection. For Florence’s previous silvery looks, ‘Look 52’ conveys her royal status. Featuring masks in the collection, Robert’s role as a face dancer would compliment ‘Look 18’ with a sand colored trench-coat and silver mask.

As for dear Chani (Zendaya), there are so many great options and predictions that we could go anywhere with them. Personally, one of the looks I'd put her in is Oliver Theysken’s Fall 1998 RTW ‘Look 15.’ Not only would it show off the actress's gorgeous legs and give an oddly futuro-Victorian vibe, but book fans will appreciate the black veil’s symbolism for what's to come in Dune 3. Predictably, we'll likely see Zendaya in archive designer pieces, with more Mugler on the menu. We did not see too much of Alexander McQueen on her last time, but his Fall 2007 collection would work great on the actress, using ‘Look 46’ and ‘Look 25’ as inspiration for the film's desert aesthetics. Although Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) has little scenes in the new movie, I’d predict Ferguson will wear something with a veil like Nicolas Le Cauchoi’s S/S 2002 look. We saw a lot of draped black fabric on her for the second movie, which would wonderfully carry into her red carpet ensembles. Lastly, I predict Timotheé Chalamet will continue to wear suits, but with a dark, bold twist. Due to Paul’s grapple with power in the third installment, styling him in something like Rick Owen’s S/S 2024 collection would give a hint to audiences with ‘Look 13’ capturing his harshness. Additionally, Dior Homme’s 2003 A/W collection would work well with Paul’s troubled character and Chalamet’s sharp features.