The COVID-19 crisis has put a halt to many things, including the music industry. Festivals have been cancelled, concerts called off, and tours put on hold indefinitely. One of the most anticipated tours that's been postponed is BTS's Map of the Soul 2020 show.

But the K-pop supergroup is making it up to the fans. The boys are holding a live online concert in June called "Bang Bang Con: The Live." The 90-minute ticketed event will be streamed on Big Hit's fan community platform, Weverse on June 14 at 6PM KST.

The band has been ramping up their online presence amidst the global pandemic. Just last month, they held a concert weekend where they streamed eight of their previous shows for free. Over two million fans tuned in on the two-day event. The group also launched a Weverse online class for learning Korean, to help fans all over the world better connect their music.

Tickets for Bang Bang Con The Live will be available for purchase on the Weverse Shop on June 1.