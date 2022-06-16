BTS fans can breathe a little easier.

On Tuesday, the K-pop superstars sent ARMY into a spiral after appearing to announce that they were going on an indefinite "hiatus." The surprise hiatus, which seemingly came out of nowhere, was supposedly meant to give each of its seven members — RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — an opportunity to focus on their solo ventures. It was also reported that the group was claiming the "hiatus" was only temporary.

However, TMZ is now saying that all the talk surrounding a potential "hiatus" was nothing more than a mistranslation, per BTS' management.

"To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats," HYBE said in a statement. But as the outlet notes, the music management company also lost a reported $1.7 billion in stock market value following the "hiatus" comments, so take that as you will.

According to Billboard, the apparent mistranslation appeared to show Suga saying that BTS was "going on a hiatus now" during a FESTA dinner. He also seemingly went on to suggest talking "about the direction we're taking," after which RM allegedly chimed in by saying, "Gathering like this today and shooting content, I’m glad we’re BTS … what would I do if we weren’t BTS?”

However, if the "hiatus" was real, it wouldn't have been the first time BTS has taken a break from the spotlight. Back in December 2021, the band announced that they were taking an "extended period of rest" after finishing some previously scheduled performances in order to "spend the holiday season with their families" for the "first time... since their debut," as well as have the "chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy."

