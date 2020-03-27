Step Into Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Rooms From Home

In an effort to keep the art scene alive and accessible during this difficult time, The Broad Museum in Los Angeles just announced an initiative to bring art to those at home. According to Hypebeast, The Broad Museum will be hosting various activities via their social media channels, as well as on their website, where they are planning to launch a digital hub dedicated to their online activities. This initiative aims to "inspire the museum's audience and help people remain connected to one another."

One of the museum's first digital shows is "The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away," the acclaimed infinity mirror rooms by contemporary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. For this latest installment, the work has been reimagined into a light and sound experience, utilizing music to create a transformative experience. Renamed "Infinite Drone," the project can be experienced now on The Broad Museum's IGTV.

The Broad Museum also introduced "Interplay: Poetry and Art," which display multidisciplinary poems alongside artworks as a means of exploring the relationship between art and literature. Families will be able to participate through at-home workshops, uploaded to The Broad Museum's social media on Friday mornings.

Visit The Broad Museum's website and Instagram to learn more.