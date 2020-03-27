Step Into Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Rooms From Home

In an effort to keep the art scene alive and accessible during this difficult time, The Broad Museum in Los Angeles just announced an initiative to bring art to those at home. According to Hypebeast, The Broad Museum will be hosting various activities via their social media channels, as well as on their website, where they are planning to launch a digital hub dedicated to their online activities. This initiative aims to "inspire the museum's audience and help people remain connected to one another."
One of the museum's first digital shows is "The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away," the acclaimed infinity mirror rooms by contemporary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. For this latest installment, the work has been reimagined into a light and sound experience, utilizing music to create a transformative experience. Renamed "Infinite Drone," the project can be experienced now on The Broad Museum's IGTV.
Experience an immersive environment of light and sound in the spirit of Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away. Take an opportunity to delve into the spiritual aspects of Kusama's exploration of eternity—paired with aural selections chosen curated by The Broad, including drone, electronic, ambient, and pop music. Featuring deep cuts by celebrated musicians and sound artists from Los Angeles and beyond, the Infinite Drone series presents a new, contemplative way of experiencing The Broad’s most popular artwork. Today’s musical artist is: 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗮 𝗦𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗻 The Oval Window (2018) Los Angeles-based artist and composer Geneva Skeen (@geneeves) is influenced by écriture féminine, alchemical metaphors, and a range of musical traditions ranging from holy mysticism to industrial. She works with recordings, digital presets, voice, and mixed instrumentation. Her performances, publications, and installations focus on the contrast between facing the finite resources of our physical landscapes and their infinite digital representations. She is a recipient of the Touch Mentorship program and a member of VOLUME, a curatorial collective focused on sound-based practices. “The Oval Window” is a stereo drone work composed strictly using recordings of voice and piano processed through digital and analog technologies. The sloping harmonics and peripheral speech affects highlighted in the composition were scraped from the original raw recordings, then reshaped in relation to each other’s line, pitch, and duration. ___ Written & performed by Geneva Skeen Published by Touch Music/Fairwood Music Ltd www.genevaskeen.com
The Broad Museum also introduced "Interplay: Poetry and Art," which display multidisciplinary poems alongside artworks as a means of exploring the relationship between art and literature. Families will be able to participate through at-home workshops, uploaded to The Broad Museum's social media on Friday mornings.
