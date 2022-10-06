Britney Spears isn't about to forgive and forget.

On the heels of Lynne Spears' public apology about the "pain" Britney experienced during her 13-year-long conservatorship, the pop icon made it clear on Wednesday that she doesn't want to let her mother back into her life anytime soon via a scathing Instagram retort.

"For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse," Britney recalled in the since-deleted post, which also doubled as a statement of disdain directed towards her entire family, including brother Bryan Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, as well as her "cousins, aunts, uncles and well damn the whole audience."

Despite already condemning her relatives for being "complicit" in the "abusive" legal arrangement Britney took things a step further this time by going on to accuse them of being "either stoned or drunk of their asses" for the duration of her conservatorship, which gave father Jamie Spears complete control over her finances and personhood.

"I was the mother fucking Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free !!!!,” she continued, adding that Jamie spent years "still [putting her] in a psych ward" even if she complied.

“Not one mother fucking person stood up for me !!!," Britney stated, before directly addressing Lynne with a decisive, "Mom take your apology and go fuck yourself."

“I pray you all burn in hell !!!," she went on to say in reference to the doctors who were "fucking with my mind" during those years. "Kiss my mother fucking ass !!!!”"

Britney Spears did not accept Lynne’s “apology” pic.twitter.com/SfvoTzkwvV — Fan Account 🌹🚀 (@britneycharts) October 6, 2022

Britney's post comes after Lynne posted her apology in the comments section of a recent upload to the "Toxic" singer's Instagram, which talked about her family's perceived inability to "take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me." In her reply, Lynne said that she was "soooo sorry for [Britney's] pain" and has "been sorry for years," before asking her daughter to "please unblock" her, so that they arrange to speak ... in person."

“I love you so much and miss you!” Lynne said. “Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”