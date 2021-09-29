The FBI has reportedly launched a probe into Britney Spears' father.

According to Deadline, Jamie Spears is supposedly under investigation over claims that he secretly recorded private conservations in her bedroom and privileged talks with lawyers, amongst other things. Per sources speaking to publication, the elder Spears allegedly hired a security firm to monitor the singer's communications, which her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said was illegal as "California is a 'two-party' consent state" when it comes to recordings — and this has reportedly launched a probe into Jamie's alleged conduct.

"While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation," Rosengart wrote in a new filing submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court, before going on to say that the "deeply-disturbing allegations" will result in Jamie "defending his own interests not his daughter's (yet again)."

"Regardless of the outcome of the allegations, what cannot be genuinely disputed is how deeply upsetting they are to Ms. Spears and if nothing else, they magnify the need to suspend Mr. Spears immediately," he also said. However, Rosengart also went on to clarify that this "suspension will not impede the ultimate termination of the entire conservatorship, as Mr. Spears will be required during the transition to work with his temporary successor."

He added, "The only thing Mr. Spears will "lose" is something he should not have ever had—the ability to further harm his daughter."

This latest filing — which comes 48 hours before a crucial hearing her the star — follows previous calls for the termination of Britney's 13 year-long conservatorship. There have also been numerous appeals asking Jamie to abdicate his role as Britney's conservator, which he's since agreed to after a "transition." However, he's supposedly seeking $2 million to do so and made it clear that he thinks his daughter's conservatorship needs to remain in place.

These ongoing legal developments were sparked by the New York Times-produced FX on Hulu documentary, Framing Britney Spears, as well as claims made in the follow-up production, Controlling Britney Spears, though Jamie and the "Toxic" singer's security team have long denied the accusations. And while Britney previously said she was "embarrassed" by the first documentary, on the heels of its premiere Britney gave her first public testimony about the "abusive" legal arrangement that allegedly forced her to get an IUD, give control of her considerable fortune to Jamie, as well as other unfathomable things.

The FBI, however, has yet to comment on the report. In the meantime though, you can read the entire filing via Deadline here.