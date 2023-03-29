If your wallets aren't hurting yet and you want a sunny, relaxed kickback that is different from a lot of the raucous big-bill music festivals everyone knows and loves, we'd like to introduce you to Bleached Festival who just dropped one of the most exciting lineups. Mark your calendars now!

Set in the gorgeous Waterfront Park in San Diego, California, Bleached Festival has it all covered. Aside from good tunes, it is located in the city's downtown area within close proximity of countless restaurants and bars as well as an Amtrak station, so there's no need to drive aimlessly for hours waiting for parking to open up.

The lineup features a lot of familiar PAPER friends and faves, including past cover star Omar Apollo, Compton-house originator Channel Tres, baguette bag queen PinkPantheress and a special headlining set from Joji, who sold out a night at Madison Square Garden next month. Organized by FNGRS CRSSD, best known for their annual electronic and dance extravaganza CRSSD FESTIVAL, the new fest aims to bring together the best of alternative, indie-pop and new-age R&B to sunny San Diego in partnership with Tight Knit.

Bleached Festival will be 18+, so leave the kiddos at home! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 4 at 11am PST with more details to be shared on the Bleached website.

You can find out more information on ticket sales, travel and lineup updates here. Below, check out the first phase of the Bleached Festival 2023 lineup.

Bleached Festival 2023 Lineup:

Joji Leon Bridges Omar Apollo PinkPantheress Lizzy McAlpine Stephen Sanchez Channel Tres Surf Curse BADBADNOTGOOD Dayglow Inner Wave Lovejoy Aluna Maude Latour Cat Burns The Jungle Giants Jeremy Zucker Riovaz Blondshell Binki bülow Baird Hether Rainsford Sam Austins