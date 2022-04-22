Blac Chyna is being accused of threatening to kill Kylie Jenner.

On Thursday, Kris Jenner took the stand in Los Angeles Superior Court to claim Chyna once directly threatened the makeup mogul, according to TMZ. She also said Chyna told her ex Tyga — who also dated Kylie at one time — the same exact thing.

The allegation was made in response to a question from Chyna's lawyer about whether their client ever threatened to kill Kylie, though Kris initially said she couldn't remember. However, after being reminded of saying that during her deposition, Kris said the court would have to ask her daughter and Tyga for confirmation, before saying that she "probably thought it was just some drama, which I'm used to." The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also claimed to have still supported Rob and Chyna's engagement, even after the alleged threat, as she "wanted them to win" and assumed Chyna wasn't serious.

In response to the allegation, Chyna said she didn't have a "grudge" against Kylie for dating Tyga, with whom she shares son King Cairo Stevenson with. The model then added that she has "no ill will against none of the ladies, actually.”

“The whole time Rob and I were together, the biggest thing he wanted us to do was to live together. So finally I let my guard down — my guard and my pride — and I moved into Kylie’s house, with Rob, so we could be a family," she said, referencing the one week she lived at one of the youngest Jenner's properties, where Dream was born.

Kris' testimony comes as part of Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashians, who she's suing over the cancelation of her 2016 E! reality show, Rob & Chyna, which saw her prepping for the arrival of daughter Dream alongside ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. Chyna alleges the family — who served as executive producers — worked to axe the show after its debut season, thus losing her any future income opportunities from the show. For their part, the Kardashians have responded by saying the show was only canceled, because Rob and Chyna broke up. They also said that E! gave Chyna a $100K cancelation fee and an additional $370K for footage that could be used if the show returned.

Additionally, Chyna is also suing Rob for defamation and domestic violence after filing a previous suit in 2017 against the Kardashians over Rob's revenge porn scandal. Chyna is reportedly seeking $108 million in damages.



This latest allegation also follows another accusation made by Kardashian family lawyers on Wednesday. During Chyna's testimony and cross-examination, their attorneys questioned her about supposedly putting a gun to his head and trying to choke him with an iPhone charging cable. In response, Chyna claimed both incidents were in jest and that the gun was unloaded.

Read TMZ's full report here.