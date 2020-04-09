Billy Porter's At-Home Fashion Challenges Will Get You Through Quarantine

Billy Porter's quarantine fashion challenge is only two weeks in, but it's already the most fabulous thing to come out of Instagram during lockdown. His first task, which asked fans to recreate his 2019 Met Gala costume using items from home, drew some of the wildest (and most impressive) looks we've seen so far.

Now, after being "blown away" to the responses from his first challenge, Porter wants you to give him your fiercest runway walk while wearing your couch potato look. He posted the instructions alongside a video of him slo-mo walking in the Giles Deacon outfit he wore to the Oscar's this year for some added inspiration.

Porter will then share his favorite submissions on his Instagram stories, providing an added incentive to all those cooped up at home. Fans have already uploaded their submissions on Instagram and TikTok while sporting bath towels, blankets and other "couch potato" attire.

See, below, for some of the standout #BillyPorterFashionChallenge entries.