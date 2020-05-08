How to Exhibit at the Biggest Online BFA Student Show

With schools and galleries shut down due to the pandemic, many art students have found themselves at a disappointing dead end. Hours of work spent on final projects, theses, and senior shows accumulating to nothing... or not, thanks in large part to Serving the People, an online art platform and nonprofit organization founded by interdisciplinary artist Lucien Smith.

STP has launched a global arts education initiative, gathering submissions from current BFA students for an exhibition called "The BFA Student Show." The show features student work from over 60 participating design and art schools from around the world, including the Rhode Island School of Design, Cooper Union, Pratt, Central Saint Martins.

All selected works will be shown on the website stp.world at the end of May, in an effort to close the gap between artists and their audiences. The platform aims to create an opportunity for emerging artists to show new work online without the financial restraint of renting out physical gallery space.

Preview some of the work being shown, below:

Aaron Feltman, "Sunburnt Sweater" (2020) Feltman attends the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

By uniting artists this way, STP fosters a community that is no longer exclusive to those with access, allowing all art enthusiasts the ability to explore new work.

Serving The People is currently accepting submissions for "The BFA Student Show" until May 15. Submit here.