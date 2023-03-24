Beyoncé and Balmain Made 16 Outfits Dedicated to 'Renaissance' Tracks

While the world continues to wait for Beyoncé's Renaissance visuals, the superstar is teaming up with Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing for something even more grand: a full haute couture collection.

The 16-piece collection is dedicated to the album's 16 tracks and was co-designed by Rousteing and Beyoncé herself. Billed as the first "wearable album," the concept (called "Renaissance Couture") was announced as part of the singer's Vogue France cover unveiled today, her first time fronting the magazine.

"Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. "Designing alongside you was freeing—thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself."

For the April issue cover she wore a black studded bodysuit with matching hat (named after her "I'm That Girl" track).

“Beyoncé advocates for freedom above all else, for freedom in today’s world," Rousteing said in a statement. "This is a powerful voice that resonates. She speaks of diversity, of every kind of diversity, and pays tribute to the queer community, honoring house music, ballroom and voguing balls."

The two friends have long had a close relationship. Balmain designed the stage outfits for Bey's Coachella festival set and she also provided the monologue for Rousteing's 10-year anniversary show for Balmain. She actually wore two of the couture looks already: one after the Grammys and one to the BRITS.

“Olivier is a dream collaborator and a constantly innovating and evolving creative," the singer added. "All that he has done as a Black designer in breaking down and opening doors has been inspiring. From our very first meeting, to his designs over the years for my performances and appearances, I knew one day I would work with him on a collection. I am so proud of what we created and the synergy that formed between our teams."

Will she wear Balmain to the Met Gala in a few weeks time? It sure is looking like it.