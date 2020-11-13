This article is a sponsored collaboration between Valentino and PAPER

Casa Magazines, a New York institution tucked away in the West Village, has long served as a haven for media folks and print-lovers alike. Its endless selection of magazines from around the world, from indie titles to big fashion glossies, make it one of the few remaining gems devoted to the print industry.

Like many small businesses, however, Casa has been heavily impacted this year by the pandemic, the latest setback it's had to endure on top of NYC rent increases and ongoing shifts in the print world. But thanks to the help of loyal customers and the fashion community at large (it's raised almost $30,000 so far through a GoFundMe page), the store is powering through amidst the changing landscape.

The latest to lend their support is Valentino, who staged a takeover of its windows and newsstands with images from its new Vlogo Signature artbook. The tome, curated by the brand's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, chronicles the way 16 different niche magazines interpreted the archival logo: a ring with the letter "V" inside.

Sketches and illustrations from Piccioli himself are incorporated throughout, and the brand will donate a portion of proceeds from books sold to Casa Magazines. "This is an artbook to showcase and drive the boundaries of the role of Vlogo Signature, the iconic Valentino logo, a compendium of clean lines, '70s-inspired modernist essentiality and a tribute to the purity of shapes and volumes," the brand said in a statement.