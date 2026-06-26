This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies.

Today, we're catching up with actress Elizabeth Yu, who plays the iconic fire-bending villainess Princess Azula in Netflix's hotly (ha!) anticipated second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender. She's coming to us live from the red carpet premiere, where she pre-gamed with a photoshoot and Crunch Wrap Supreme like any good PAPER starlet.

And that archival Moschino dress! Check it out below.