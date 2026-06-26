Elizabeth Yu Pre-Gamed Her 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Premier With Taco Bell
This is PAPER Diaries, an unfiltered look into the thoughts and lives of creative people making it happen for themselves — in the real world, on the internet and in our wildest fantasies.
Today, we're catching up with actress Elizabeth Yu, who plays the iconic fire-bending villainess Princess Azula in Netflix's hotly (ha!) anticipated second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender. She's coming to us live from the red carpet premiere, where she pre-gamed with a photoshoot and Crunch Wrap Supreme like any good PAPER starlet.
And that archival Moschino dress! Check it out below.
"Tami, my makeup artist, and Brian, my hair stylist, are here!!! Yippeeee!!"
"Here we go! Show-tunes are on and I’m yapping with my girls…life is good."
"Looking camp right in the eye.. (other POV). Photocreds: @corrinaday.jpg"
"Face card transaction approved — Tabitha (Stylist) setting up the lewk!"
"The dress is on, girrrrl. Photo time!"
"Me with my beloved Crunchwrap pre-premiere after our morning photoshoot."
"Mirror check in with the homies. Reset and recharge before setting sail!"
"Heading to the elevator… a little nervous, eep!"
"In the car headed to the premiere! Listening to Glee and “Sneakernight” — ancient hymns."
"Leaving the hotel and ran into Rebecca (Head of Makeup on ATLA), Dana (Head of Hair on ATLA), Dallas (Stinky), and Kiawentiio (Poopoo)!"
Makeup: Tami El Sombati
Hair: Brian Fisher
Styling: Tabitha Sanchez
Dress: Moschino AW16 Archival Burn Collection
Shows: Jimmy Choo
Jewelry: Nadri
Clutch: Roger Vivier
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