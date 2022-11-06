Tiktok mega-star Bella Poarch has been secretly married for four years — and is now getting divorced.

According to Los Angeles County court documents obtained by TMZ, Bella, whose real name is Denarie Poarch, recently filed for divorce from her husband Tyler Poarch. The two had been married since 2019.

As TMZ points out, Poarch's photos and videos have never mentioned or featured her husband, or even any wedding band. The 25-year-old Navy veteran posted her first video in April of 2020, and has amassed 92.3 million followers since then — all while keeping this marriage a complete secret.

Outside of marriage, the Philippines-born influencer has been busy, from hitting Paris Fashion Week to releasing her debut music project, the Dolls EP, in August. The music video for the EP's titular track, "Dolls," featured Chloe Cherry, Bretman Rock, Madison Beer, and Grimes.

Poarch is also set to appear in Rihanna's upcoming Savage X Fenty show, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 9. "It’s always an honor," Poarch wrote in a recent Instagram post teasing her look. "Thank you to the queen @badgalriri for having me back😌🖤."