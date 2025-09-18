Getting Coach Ready With Beca Michie

On Monday, Stuart Vevers showed his Spring 2026 collection for Coach with a runway show held at Pier 36 in downtown Manhattan, continuing to explore American and personal style seen on the streets of New York City. “For Spring, I thought about a delicate balance of polish and shine with grit, a pairing I think of as very New York," Vevers said in a press release. "And by grit, I mean resilience, and the beauty of how the city comes back to life every morning. The glamour of the steel and glass made more beautiful by the bleaching sunlight, the patina of time, and the buff and burnish of life in our shared city.”

Sat in front row was model and creator Beca Michie. Of Native American, Russian and Ecuadorian descent, Michie has garnered over 1.9 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, where they shares beauty secrets, workout routines, their love life and more. And beyond fashion, they are deeply committed to supporting LGBTQ+ women and unhoused youth, causes rooted in personal experience.

For the Coach Spring 2026 runway show, Beca Michi captured their experience for PAPER in an exclusive photo diary, below.

Getting the full glam treatment by the iconic Brittany Sullivan and Alicia Martinez. Have never felt more beautiful.