Timothée Chalamet's Shaved Head Is Dividing the Internet

From his mustache to that much-memed bowl cut, it's no secret that the internet has a borderline unhealthy obsession with Timothée Chalamet's hair. However, what would happen if our angel-haired prince had no hair at all? Well, if the mere prospect of Timothée's shaved head is any indication, we'd have a full-on social media rift on our hands.

As anyone who's been near Twitter in the last day or two has seen, an edited photo of Timmy's buzzed head has been all over our timelines. And though it's unclear who's responsible for this (quite convincing) Photoshop job, what is for certain is that the pic itself has launched a heated online debate over whether or not he looks better with the shorter hairstyle.

Behold:

I think with his facial feature he looks good even like this! — sony 💫 (@timmy_bagels) April 16, 2020

If Timmy actually looked like this, maybe I’d understand the rampant thirst. pic.twitter.com/CH8zbZpD7q — Old Yeller Teas (@yosoymichael) April 16, 2020

TIMOTHÉE SHAVE YOUR HEAD RIGHT NOW I NEED TO SEE THIS HAPPEN HAIR GROWS BACK pic.twitter.com/ewGvKQ88Qt — S (@fiImloser) April 16, 2020

@RealChalamet GO BALD TIMOTHÉE SHAVE YOUR HEAD — S (@fiImloser) April 15, 2020

I DID NOT JUST FUCKING SAW BALD TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET ON MY TL WTF IS WRONG WITH Y'ALL pic.twitter.com/98Gw3bTNpN — Falling_Habit (@Falling_Habit) April 16, 2020

timothée’s hair blessing your tl that is full of pics of him bald pic.twitter.com/hq0BfxfQwi — bianca (@robbiesleo) April 16, 2020

Personally, we're not too mad at it. That said, we also concede to a very legitimate point brought up by several other fans: The fact that Timothée's luscious locks are his signature look.

he looks good but his hair is just ICONIC — 𝔪𝔦𝔤𝔲𝔢𝔩 (@arislightishere) April 16, 2020

honestly not bad,,,,,, but his curls always win — 𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒊𝒆 (@vibingtimo) April 16, 2020

it’s actually not even bad but him with hair is his brand — olivia (@oliviachalamett) April 16, 2020

Either way, we just hope Timothée himself knows that if he decides to try out a new quarantine buzz cut, there's going to be a lot of thoughts.