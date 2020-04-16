Timothée Chalamet's Shaved Head Is Dividing the Internet

From his mustache to that much-memed bowl cut, it's no secret that the internet has a borderline unhealthy obsession with Timothée Chalamet's hair. However, what would happen if our angel-haired prince had no hair at all? Well, if the mere prospect of Timothée's shaved head is any indication, we'd have a full-on social media rift on our hands.
As anyone who's been near Twitter in the last day or two has seen, an edited photo of Timmy's buzzed head has been all over our timelines. And though it's unclear who's responsible for this (quite convincing) Photoshop job, what is for certain is that the pic itself has launched a heated online debate over whether or not he looks better with the shorter hairstyle.
Personally, we're not too mad at it. That said, we also concede to a very legitimate point brought up by several other fans: The fact that Timothée's luscious locks are his signature look.
Either way, we just hope Timothée himself knows that if he decides to try out a new quarantine buzz cut, there's going to be a lot of thoughts.
