Ayo Edebiri Faces Off With Julia Roberts in New Thriller
Ever since Ayo Edebiri popped up at The Golden Globes earlier this year in an homage to Julia Roberts pantsuit, I’ve been begging for a single photo of them together. Now, I’ve got a whole movie courtesy of Luca Guadagnino, a director who knows how to give girls everything they’ve ever wanted.
Fresh off the success of Challengers last year, a film where three people square off in thrillingly erotic scenarios, Guadagnino is back with After the Hunt, which also sees another three people do the same. The film stars Ayo Edebiri as a student who makes a stunning accusation against Julia Roberts’ professor colleague, played by Andrew Garfield. A new trailer, out today, promises secrets, sex and suspense as their lives collapse around them on the college’s campus.
Check it out below:
An official synopsis claims the film is a “gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light." Written by first-time screenwriter Nora Garrett, After the Hunt will apparently touch on issues around #MeToo, consent, and the politics of college ecosystems. In the trailer, Edebiri’s character says: "It's just like amazing to me, a young Black woman can get assaulted, and all these white people figure out a way to make it about themselves.”
Back in 2024, Guadagnino gave an interview on WTF with Marc Maron where he said the film is “about the milieu of academia and what happens between the older and younger people, and the idea of consent.” He also described the film as “loaded” and “provocative, but not in a stupid way.”
The film is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, whose various subsidiaries pre-and-post merger also distributed many of Guadagnino’s other hit films, like Challengers, Bones and All and Suspiria. It also stars Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny, and will premiere in theaters October 10.
