This was a match made in punk-rock heaven. Avril Lavigne is now engaged to Mod Sun.

The couple announced the big news on Thursday, taking to Instagram to show photos of their picture-perfect proposal. Mod Sun, born Derek Ryan Smith, got down on one knee on a boat in the Seine River in Paris on Friday, March 27th, right by the Eiffel Tower. And Lavigne said yes! That means that by the time the two attended the Grammys on April 3rd, they were already secretly engaged.

Related | Avril Lavigne Wants Kristen Stewart To Play Her In A Biopic

As for the ring, Smith went for a custom heart-shaped diamond designed by XIV Karats. Lavigne told PEOPLE that the shape, and some engravings on the ring, hold a lot of sentimental significance in their relationship.

"It has the words 'Hi Icon' engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside," she said. "He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on. We've worn them every day since, so it's only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much."

The two were first linked over a year ago after meeting through music collaborations. Together they worked on their song, "Flames," which was part of Smith's Internet Killed the Rockstar album. Smith also co-wrote and co-produced tracks on Lavigne's recent album Love Sux. They've been spotted at dinner together, and even on a double date with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

What gave things away was probably Smith's tattoo of Lavigne's name across the back of his neck. They made their relationship public in September 2021.