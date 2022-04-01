On Thursday March 31, to celebrate the Trans Day of Visibility, Ariana Grande announced a new fund that she created with Pledge to “support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth.”

The singer explained that the sum collected will be given to organizations that play a critical role in the fight against the “hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights.” Grande’s fundraiser, in fact, comes just a month after Texas governor Greg Abbot authorized Texas health services to investigate parents who allow their children to get gender-affirming surgeries, which was described as a form of "child abuse," and just days after Arkansas approved a bill that prohibits doctors from providing such healthcare.

As she invited her fans to join the cause, Grande reminded them that "the impact of fighting these anti-trans bills and policies is felt all year by trans people, their families and loved ones." In less than one day, Grande has collected more than $400,000.

The 28-year-old singer also announced that she will "be matching all funds raised up to $1,500,000" and that all the funds “will be split evenly between benefiting organizations," including Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Equality Florida, Gendernexus, House Of Tulip and more.

President Biden addressed the transgender community on TDOV as well, posting a video to Twitter saying, “Our entire administration sees you for who you are: made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect and support" and denouncing the “onslaught of anti-transgender state laws,” calling them “simply wrong.”

If you wish to donate, you can text PLEDGE to 707070 or visit pledge.to/protect-defend-trans-youth-fund