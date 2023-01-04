Angelina Jolie, Paul Mescal's Coffee Date Divides Fans

Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal's latest meetup has fans in a tizzy.

It all started last week after the screen icon was spotted grabbing a coffee at the Almeida Café & Bar in London with her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh. Joining them was the Normal People actor, who they'd just seen perform as Stanley in a production of A Streetcar Named Desire, according to a fan who sent the photo to the @paulmescalpics Instagram account. However, given the relationship drama surrounding both stars, the innocuous photo immediately got tongues wagging as the internet began to debate what exactly was said over their lattes.

Angelina Jolie & her daughter had coffee last night with Paul Mescal after seeing his play ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’. pic.twitter.com/HLZOkoRz74 — ✨RAQ✨ (@THENAGODOFWAR) December 30, 2022

For a little context, Jolie has been embroiled in a highly publicized court battle with ex-husband and Shiloh's father, Brad Pitt, related to their French winery, Château Miraval. As part of the lawsuit, the Oscar-winning actress accused her former partner of emotional and physical abuse during an alleged altercation while traveling with their children on a private jet in 2016, which led to Jolie filing for divorce as well as an FBI child abuse investigation into Pitt, though the investigator declined to criminally charge him based on "several factors."

Not only that, but Mescal has also recently been at the center of numerous headlines thanks to his rumored split from musician Phoebe Bridgers, who's believed to have moved on with Bo Burnham after they were featured in a photo posted by the 1975's Matty Healy and seen attending a comedy show together. And to make things even worse, some have also speculated that the "Motion Sickness" singer cheated on Mescal with the comedian — who also recently exited a long-term relationship — following a reference to a breakup in her verse on SZA's "Ghost in the Machine."

As a result, Jolie and Mescal's coffee date elicited quite the reaction, with many commenting on the potential of a seemingly messy situation, including one person who joked, "the phoebe bridgers/bo burnham/paul mescal scandal is the brad/angelina/jennifer scandal for people who wear doc martens."

Meanwhile, another fan wrote that "the Phoebe Bridgers cheating scandal is giving me everything I need," explaining that "Phoebe and Bo apparently both having affairs on their longtime lovers" ahead of Mescal being "spotted with THE ANGELINA FUCKING JOLIE after she dipped out of a marriage w Brad."

They added, "I’m GAGGED."

the phoebe bridgers/bo burnham/paul mescal scandal is the brad/angelina/jennifer scandal for people who wear doc martens — amy kombuchar (@hans2myself) December 22, 2022

No bc the Phoebe Bridgers cheating scandal is giving me everything I need. Phoebe and Bo apparently both having affairs on their longtime lovers, then Paul (phoebe’s now ex) being spotted with THE ANGELINA FUCKING JOLIE after she dipped out of a marriage w Brad. I’m GAGGED. — JamboExplained (@JamboExplained) January 3, 2023

However, the pics have also sparked some online debate among fans who weren't quite sure what to make of the photos, with some voicing their suspicions by writing things like "paul mescal out for coffee with angelina jolie???? just fell to my knees" and "him just after conveniently splitting up with his girlfriend...."

And him just after conveniently splitting up with his girlfriend.... — Chris Keating (@BadgerLyons) December 31, 2022

paul mescal out for coffee with angelina jolie???? just fell to my knees in silverburn — no.1 hottie (@shitthetoast) January 3, 2023

Granted, there have also been plenty of folks — including the people behind popular celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi — who believe that there's nothing going on between the two, while others speculated that Jolie was "prolly asking if he got older friends in England or whatever" and that "they were just doing platonic coffee."

this is why deuxmoi is superior pic.twitter.com/HFYP6288Lm — hiba (grad school apps era) (@imaancipation) January 3, 2023

I’m too powerful. He’s too young and not hot enough for her, but this is a start! She prolly asking if he got older friends in England or whatever pic.twitter.com/GuuHH8y4gl — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 3, 2023

no like i 100% believe that paul and angelina arent dating and they were just doing platonic coffee im more hung up on the “newly single” — anusha (@emofarmgirl) January 3, 2023

That said, Jolie and Mescal have yet to comment on any of the speculation.