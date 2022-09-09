Ana de Armas believes she had some help from the other side.

According to Reuters, the 34-year-old actress recently told reporters during the premiere of Blonde at the Venice Film Festival that the Marilyn Monroe biopic also received some advice from one uncredited producer — specifically the ghost of the Hollywood icon herself.

“I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us,” de Armas said, prior to positing that Monroe seemed "happy" with the film, which is based on Joyce Carol Oates' fictionalized take on the screen legend's life. However, she also added that the star also never hesitated to protest certain decisions by making a point to "throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something."

"Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it," she continued, before director Andrew Dominik corroborated her claim by saying that there were times where "it definitely took on elements of being like a seance." And even spookier, he also revealed that filming began on the anniversary of Monroe's death, with initial scenes being shot in her old apartment and the death scene taking place in the actual room where she overdosed in 1962.

Granted, de Armas never characterized the experience as scary. Rather, the Cuban-born actress — who admitted to not knowing much about Monroe — said her spirit was eager to help by spending as much time with her as possible.

“She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about," the Golden Globe nominee continued. "She was with me and it was beautiful."

