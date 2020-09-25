LA Will Finally Get a Taste of Amiri's Entire Brand Universe

Amiri is about as LA as it gets. The rock 'n' roll luxury brand, started by Mike Amiri in 2014, is practically synonymous with California glamour and skate culture. So it's only fitting that it chose the City of Angels, where the company is already based, as the site of its first-ever store on Beverly Hills' Rodeo Drive.
The flagship, situated between Brioni and Zadig & Voltaire, features a gallery-like interior and houses Amiri's entire range of men's and women's collections, while mid-century furniture and artworks decorate the minimalist space. It marks the first of Amiri's plans to bring his LA-rocker universe across more international markets in the future.
Additionally, the store will stock an exclusive collab with the City of Beverly Hills featuring collectible specialty pieces available only in the brand's Rodeo Drive location. See below for a sampling of the exclusive collection and visit the store on 461 N. Rodeo Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90210 when it opens September 26.
Photos courtesy of Amiri