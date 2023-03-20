Amanda Bynes Placed on Psychiatric Hold

Amanda Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold after being found walking around the street of LA without any clothes.

According to a report from TMZ, an eyewitness saw the 36-year-old star — who struggles with bipolar disorder — around downtown Los Angeles on early Sunday morning, where she flagged down a car and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode.

Bynes was then said to have called 911 for herself before being taken to a nearby police station. Law enforcement sources said that she was subsequently evaluated by a mental health team, who placed her under an involuntary 5150 psychiatric hold.

The outlet went on to say that the former Nickelodeon star — who previously canceled her appearance at 90s Con in Connecticut this past weekend due to illness — appears to be unhurt. An insider close to Bynes has also said that she is expected to remain hospitalized for the next several days, with TMZ also noting that California law states a 5150 can last up to 72 hours. However, it may be extended depending on the circumstances.

The incident comes nearly one year after Bynes was released from a 9-year conservatorship overseen by her mother, Lynn Bynes, which was put in place after she set her neighbor's driveway on fire in August 2013. Despite battling mental health and substance abuse, the star went on to become sober and graduate with an associates degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Marketing in 2019. She later became engaged to ex-fiancé Paul Michael, but the pair ended up splitting in July 2022. Since then, she has been studying to be a manicurist.

Representatives for Bynes have yet to publicly comment on the incident. In the meantime though, you can read TMZ's entire report here.