It's still unclear how long Amanda Bynes' conservatorship will last.

According to reports from earlier this week, court documents showed that a judge upheld the former Nickelodeon star's conservatorship until her next status report hearing in 2023. However, Bynes' lawyer has now clarified that the motion doesn't necessarily mean she'll be locked into the arrangement for the next two years.

"A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years," David Esquibias told People, after explaining that evaluation of the situation was "open day to day."

He added, "Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

This latest update comes amidst a larger conversation surrounding legally appointed guardians, which was kickstarted by the alleged abuse Britney Spears experienced at the hands of her father, Jamie, during her 13 year-long conservatorship. Similar to Spears, Bynes' arrangement is controlled by her mother, Lynn, who has acted in some capacity as her conservator since 2013.

