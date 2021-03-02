Adidas' latest shoe might just be its most insane offering yet. The brand teamed up with Estonian rapper Tommy Cash on a pair of Superstar sneakers consisting of one shoe rendered entirely in black and the other in white.

For its promo images, the Adidas had the shoes extended into freakishly long proportions, but the brand assures that only the normal size will be for sale. The collaboration is the latest in a line of musicians which have partnered with the German sports brand for its Superstar series.

"Both the angel and the devil live in me at the same time, two opposites that are constantly fighting with each other," said Cash. So why hide one side of your personality when they can perfectly coexist with each other. Yes, these sneakers are different colors. After all, they reflect my mood, which changes every day. And I will proudly wear both versions of the iconic silhouette at the same time."

Among the features of the sneakers are the heel which is decorated by hand with a laser engraving of the TOMM¥ €A$H autograph and an insole that is covered with a Yin-Yang print. Users can can purchase the shoe on the adidas app and a limited number of pairs will be available.