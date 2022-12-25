Adele Shows Support to Megan Thee Stallion Following Verdict

Adele gave a supportive shout-out to Megan Thee Stallion after singer Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her.

Performing at a concert for her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas on Friday night, hours after the verdict was delivered, the 34-year-old singer addressed Meg directly, saying, "Tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas." Blowing a kiss, she added, "Girl, get the peace. Do whatever you want now, baby."

Earlier that day, a Los Angeles jury had decided that Lanez shot the Traumazine rapper while they were leaving a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020. Following the nine-day trial, the 30-year-old rapper was convicted on three separate felony counts, and now faces over 20 years in prison with possible deportation back to Canada. Sentencing takes place next month.

Adele and Meg's friendship dates back to 2020 when Tiktok users edited a video of Meg's "Body" choreography to the sound of Adele's 2015 hit "Water Under the Bridge." At the time, Meg said she'd love to hop on an Adele track, saying that a collaboration between the two is “what the streets need," adding, “Adele, girl call me.”