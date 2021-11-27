Adele has done it again. The singer has made another record-breaking album out of 30. Her latest release is now the fastest-selling album of 2021 in both the U.S. and U.K.

Across the pond, the artist's fourth studio album had 261,000 chart sales on its first week, quickly overtaking Swedish pop group Abba's comeback album Voyage which opened with 204,000 sales. And 67% of those sales in the U.K. were physical sales. According to the Official Charts, it's had the biggest first week for an album since Ed Sheeran's ÷ (Divide) in 2017.

Overall, Adele sold more than 660,000 equivalent album units of 30, including audio and video streaming and individual track sales. Previously, the year's top-seller was Taylor Swift's Evermore. And based on MRC data reported by Billboard, it became the most successful album of the year in America just 72 hours after it dropped.

"Easy On Me" also became the most streamed song in Spotify history. And recently made history as it crossed over to the country genre, with a version of the track featuring Chris Stapleton. It debuted at no. 25 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.